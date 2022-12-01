Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $215,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $464.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $466.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.