Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.21

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and $721,900.98 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,102.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00654365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00246621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00054819 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00060989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21153183 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $775,262.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

