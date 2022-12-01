Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

