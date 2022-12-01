USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 17.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 15.7 %

Shares of W opened at $36.64 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. MKM Partners cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.