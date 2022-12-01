USS Investment Management Ltd Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Clarivate by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

