USS Investment Management Ltd Has $481,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

