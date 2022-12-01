USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

