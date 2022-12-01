USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,790 shares of company stock worth $13,786,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

BSY opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

