USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,075 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

BBWI opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

