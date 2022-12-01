USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 584 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,404,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,531,424.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

