USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,863 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

