Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,371 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

