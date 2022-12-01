Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

