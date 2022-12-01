Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,663 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $175.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.