Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 629 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.79 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

