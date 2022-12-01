Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

