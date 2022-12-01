Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 21.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

