Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

