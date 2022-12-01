Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

