Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 3.8 %

VRSK stock opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

