Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

