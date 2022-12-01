Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IOVA opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $128,780 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.