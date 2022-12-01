Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $115,000 Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

