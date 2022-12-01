Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 407,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 353,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $5,351,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 213,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 164,999 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $3,963,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $3,348,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BMAY opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

