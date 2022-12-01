Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

