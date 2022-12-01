Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,129,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 137,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $78.42 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

