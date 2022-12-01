Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.