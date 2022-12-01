Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $255.68 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

