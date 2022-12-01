Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $320,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

