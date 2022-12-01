Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.