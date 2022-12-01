Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.30, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

