Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $229,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $264.14 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $264.95. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

