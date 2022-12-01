Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 358 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
IJR stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.