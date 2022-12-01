Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 323,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 936.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 172,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 132,135 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 400,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,795 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

