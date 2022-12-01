Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,165 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 775,554 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 978,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.