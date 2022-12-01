Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 3,018 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

