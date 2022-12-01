Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 650 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 107.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.