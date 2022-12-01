Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) SVP Sells $18,210.64 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $18,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 455,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,087.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vista Gold by 33.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

