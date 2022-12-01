Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ: NTIC) in the last few weeks:
- 11/29/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Northern Technologies International had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities to $21.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/13/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Northern Technologies International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 10/4/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Northern Technologies International Price Performance
Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.96. Northern Technologies International Co. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $16.77.
Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.
Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
