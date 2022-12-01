Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ: NTIC) in the last few weeks:

11/29/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Northern Technologies International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Northern Technologies International had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities to $21.00.

11/14/2022 – Northern Technologies International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/11/2022 – Northern Technologies International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.96. Northern Technologies International Co. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

