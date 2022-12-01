Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

