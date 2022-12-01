Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
