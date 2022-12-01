Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,785 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

About Xperi

Xperi stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

