Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.