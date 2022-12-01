Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

YRD opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

