Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

