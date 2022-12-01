ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $67,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.