1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCE opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

