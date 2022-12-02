218,062 Shares in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Natixis owned 1.42% of PCSB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

PCSB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $19.95 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $305.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter.

PCSB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

