5,708 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

