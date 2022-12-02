AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

