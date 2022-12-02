Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

