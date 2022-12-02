Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of AEMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Featured Stories
